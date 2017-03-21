Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey resurfaces in new photo

ABC News has obtained a photo of Tom Brady's missing jersey from his Super Bowl LI victory, courtesy of the Mexican Attorney General.

The jersey still bears green turf stains along the area of the right shoulder.

A former Mexican newspaper executive is accused of taking Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey from his locker, league officials said.

The jersey went missing after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 51 victory. It had an estimated value of $500,000, according to a complaint filed with the Houston Police Department in February.

"Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered," an NFL spokesperson told ABC News.

The suspect, Mauricio Ortega, is the former director of the tabloid La Prensa, according to the company that owns the paper, OEM, as well as the Mexican Attorney General's office. The AG's office said that he has not been detained because no charges have been filed.

OEM said Ortega resigned March 14, citing "personal reasons" and the resignation was accepted, according to a company statement. But the company said it was surprised to learn about the allegations, saying Ortega "took advantage of his position and used La Prensa to obtain a media credential to access the field, press conferences and other areas of the NRG stadium."

A source told ESPN that footage from Fox showed Ortega going into the locker room, allegedly reaching into Brady's bag and taking the jersey. The source said officials reviewed 20,000 credentials, leading them to Ortega as a person of interest.

The NFL, which did not name the suspect, said the jersey was part of a larger haul that was in the possession of a credentialed member of the press.

"Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015," the spokesperson said. "The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI."

In a statement Monday, Brady said he was happy that the case had come to a resolution.

“I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved," he said. "I know they worked hard on this case – and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience."