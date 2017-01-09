Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Jan 9, 2017, 4:03 PM ET
Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.

Buffalo Bills

Bills fire Rex Ryan as playoff drought reaches 17

Completed interviews

Harold Goodwin, offensive coordinator, Cardinals
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers
Kris Richard, defensive coordinator, Seahawks

Denver Broncos

Gary Kubiak officially steps down as Broncos head coach

Completed interviews

Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Scheduled interviews

Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Dolphins (Tuesday)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars plan to promote Doug Marrone to head coach?

Los Angeles Rams

Rams COO: Fisher firing was 'organizational failure'

Completed interviews

John Fassel, interim head coach, Rams
Harold Goodwin, offensive coordinator, Cardinals
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Doug Marrone, interim head coach, Jaguars
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins
Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots
Steve Wilks, defensive backs coach, Panthers

Scheduled interviews

Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons
Mike Vrabel, linebackers coach, Texans

San Diego Chargers

AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy

Completed interviews

Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers
Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots
Mike Smith, defensive coordinator, Buccaneers
Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs

Scheduled interviews

Teryl Austin, defensive coordinator, Lions (Tuesday)
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (Monday)

San Francisco 49ers

49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

Completed interviews

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Scheduled interviews

Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks (Sunday)