Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Top stories

Bills fire Rex Ryan as playoff drought reaches 17

Completed interviews

Harold Goodwin, offensive coordinator, Cardinals

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills

Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers

Kris Richard, defensive coordinator, Seahawks

Gary Kubiak officially steps down as Broncos head coach

Completed interviews

Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs

Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Scheduled interviews

Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Dolphins (Tuesday)

Jaguars plan to promote Doug Marrone to head coach?

Rams COO: Fisher firing was 'organizational failure'

Completed interviews

John Fassel, interim head coach, Rams

Harold Goodwin, offensive coordinator, Cardinals

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills

Doug Marrone, interim head coach, Jaguars

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots

Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins

Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots

Steve Wilks, defensive backs coach, Panthers

Scheduled interviews

Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Mike Vrabel, linebackers coach, Texans

AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy

Completed interviews

Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers

Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots

Mike Smith, defensive coordinator, Buccaneers

Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs

Scheduled interviews

Teryl Austin, defensive coordinator, Lions (Tuesday)

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (Monday)

49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

Completed interviews

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots

Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins

Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Scheduled interviews

Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks (Sunday)