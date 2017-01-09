Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.
Buffalo Bills
Bills fire Rex Ryan as playoff drought reaches 17
Completed interviews
Harold Goodwin, offensive coordinator, Cardinals
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers
Kris Richard, defensive coordinator, Seahawks
- Sources: Bills plan to give new coach more power
- Bills' new coach could have 'whole new team' next season
- Bills arranging interviews with potential first-time head coaches
- Source: Bills want to interview ex-QB Frank Reich
- Candidates to replace Rex Ryan
- Bills owner Terry Pegula fired Rex Ryan when asked about future
- Bills GM denies involvement in Rex Ryan firing
- Help wanted: Bills coach who can handle toxic mess, find a QB
- In tasking Doug Whaley with finding coach, Bills risk more of the same
- Don't count out Rex Ryan coaching again
- What's next for Rex? Probably not another head-coaching job
- Silence of Bills' management does team no favor in coaching search
- Reality is Rex Ryan got Bills no closer to contention
Denver Broncos
Gary Kubiak officially steps down as Broncos head coach
Completed interviews
Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons
Scheduled interviews
Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Dolphins (Tuesday)
- New coaching staff will have a keen eye on C.J. Anderson's recovery
- New Broncos coach will inherit QB competition that could be biggest decision of '17
- Broncos' coaching job could be the toughest in football
- Broncos' initial head-coaching interviewees each have own hurdle to job
- Dave Toub, Kyle Shanahan first up on Broncos' interview schedule
- Broncos working on contract extension for John Elway
- Broncos open coaching search, seek meeting with Kyle Shanahan
- Kyle Shanahan among possible candidates for Broncos' job
- Gary Kubiak leaves lasting imprint on Broncos organization
- Broncos' offseason questions start at coach, quarterback
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars plan to promote Doug Marrone to head coach?
- QB Blake Bortles would like Jaguars to retain OC Nathaniel Hackett
- Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: 'Complete flip' in staff, scheme needed
- New Jaguars coach should have a say in Bortles' future
Los Angeles Rams
Rams COO: Fisher firing was 'organizational failure'
Completed interviews
John Fassel, interim head coach, Rams
Harold Goodwin, offensive coordinator, Cardinals
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Doug Marrone, interim head coach, Jaguars
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins
Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots
Steve Wilks, defensive backs coach, Panthers
Scheduled interviews
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons
Mike Vrabel, linebackers coach, Texans
- Rams will completely overhaul staff with DC Gregg Williams gone
- Up next in Rams coaching search: Kyle Shanahan, Josh McDaniels
- Rams seem unlikely to bring in a college coach
- Rams executive Kevin Demoff: 'This is not a rebuild'
- Rams begin coaching interviews, focus on new direction
- With new coach, Rams players hope to 'change the culture'
- Who could replace Fisher in L.A.? Start on offense?
- Rams players believe they let Fisher down
- Dickerson on Rams firing Fisher: 'It was time'
- Jon Gruden's words to Rams QB Jared Goff ring true
- Rams don't necessarily need a big-name coach
- Jeff Fisher on coaching again: 'I still want to do it'
San Diego Chargers
AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy
Completed interviews
Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers
Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots
Mike Smith, defensive coordinator, Buccaneers
Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs
Scheduled interviews
Teryl Austin, defensive coordinator, Lions (Tuesday)
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (Monday)
- Chargers exec on coaching search: 'You're in it to win Super Bowls'
- Chargers players express dismay over Mike McCoy's dismissal
- Tampa Bay DC Mike Smith could make sense for Chargers
- With McCoy out, Chargers need to find charismatic replacement
San Francisco 49ers
49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
Completed interviews
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons
Scheduled interviews
Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks (Sunday)
- Jimmy Raye III latest to interview for 49ers general manager position
- With Josh McDaniels interviewing next, 49ers reach important point in search
- 49ers set to meet with Minnesota's George Paton for GM job
- New coach, general manager will help shape Colin Kaepernick's future
- 49ers kick off general manager interviews with pair of Packers execs
- 49ers coaching staff free to explore opportunities
- 49ers have some advantages in search for general manager
- Instability could work for and against 49ers in search for coach and GM
- 49ers' search for coach/GM cohesion could lead to 'Patriots West'
- Chip Kelly The Coach couldn't live up to Chip Kelly The Idea
- While fresh start makes sense, Chip Kelly deserved better from 49ers
- With Trent Baalke, Chip Kelly out, 49ers start from scratch in 2017