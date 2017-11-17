UPDATE 1-Soccer-Iran media split over identity of new coach

(Updates with second news agency report) TEHRAN, March 2 - Iran's search for a national coach took a new twist on Sunday with two news agencies saying the country's football federation (FFI) had finally made its choice -- but naming different people. Student news agency ISNA quoted FFI head Ali Kafashian as saying Iran's world-record goalscorer Ali Daei had been picked. He denied a report by the rival Fars News Agency, published earlier in the day, which quoted FFI deputy head Mehdi Taj as saying Iranian-American Afshin Qotbi had been appointed. Officials at the FFI could not be reached for comment. Iran, without a head coach since July, have been seeking to pick an Iranian after attempts to secure Javier Clemente fell through because the Spaniard refused to live in Iran. An attempt to woo Portuguese coach Artur Jorge was also unsuccessful. Iran made a disappointing start to their 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Syria. The second game will be against Kuwait in March. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Trevor Huggins)