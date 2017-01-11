Vance Joseph reaches deal to be Broncos' head coach

The? Denver Broncos?have hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach, the team announced?Wednesday.

The deal is for four years, sources told ESPN.

Joseph, 44, was the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2016.

He was scheduled to interview for the Chargers' head-coaching vacancy on Wednesday, but postponed his trip to San Diego and stayed in Denver after interviewing with the Broncos on Tuesday.

"He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win,'' general manager John Elway tweeted after Tuesday's interview, which lasted several hours.

Gary Kubiak, who led the Broncos to the Super Bowl title last year and spent more than two decades with the team as a player and coach, stepped down as head coach on Jan. 2, saying simply it was "time to step away."

Joseph has quickly risen up the ranks the past few years, from a defensive backs coach with the Cincinnati Bengals for three years to defensive coordinator in Miami last season. He?interviewed with Denver two seasons ago.

He ?becomes the sixth active black head coach in the NFL, joining Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Marvin Lewis (Bengals), Hue Jackson (Browns), Jim Caldwell (Lions) and Todd Bowles (Jets).

Joseph has been praised for his schemes and honest and clear communication with players. The Dolphins have been injury-riddled on defense and that has led to inconsistencies, but Joseph was been a big part of Miami's turnaround from a 6-10 record in 2015 to a 10-6 record and playoff appearance this season.