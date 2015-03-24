Do you remember what you were doing on this day four years ago? does.

The social network announced today it is launching "On This Day," a tool that will allow its 1.39 billion users to take a private peek back at what they were doing on this date in previous years.

There's no need to worry about friends catching any potentially embarrassing status updates, photos or posts from your past unless the user owning the account chooses to share it.

Facebook will begin rolling out the feature today globally. To get your own blast from the past, click the bookmark on the left side of your news feed or search for "On This Day."

Maybe you'll laugh, cry or be inspired to reconnect with an old friend. If not -- Facebook said users will be able to easily edit or delete any cringeworthy old posts.