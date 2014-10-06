5 Nobel Prize Winning Discoveries That Changed Lives

SSPL/Getty Images

Some of the world's best and brightest minds will be honored this week with the Nobel Prize.

The series of daily announcements began today with the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine being awarded to three researchers who discovered a navigation system in the brain that could lead to advancements in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease.

Since it was established in 1901, more than 561 Nobel Prizes have been awarded in areas including physiology and medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economic science and peace, according to the official website of the Nobel Prize.

Among those winners are a slew of scientific and technological discoveries that have changed the way we live. Here are five Nobel winners whose discoveries made a lasting impact.