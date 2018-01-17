'We want to help America,' Apple CEO Tim Cook says of pay $38 billion tax repayment

More
The company said it planned to create 20,000 new jobs as well.
5:01 | 01/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'We want to help America,' Apple CEO Tim Cook says of pay $38 billion tax repayment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52418916,"title":"'We want to help America,' Apple CEO Tim Cook says of pay $38 billion tax repayment","duration":"5:01","description":"The company said it planned to create 20,000 new jobs as well.","url":"/Technology/video/america-apple-ceo-tim-cook-pay-38-billion-52418916","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.