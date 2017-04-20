Bose accused of tracking and sharing users' personal information without their knowledge.

More
A new lawsuit alleges the electronics company collects users' music and audio choices through its Bose Connect app.
0:54 | 04/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bose accused of tracking and sharing users' personal information without their knowledge.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46905918,"title":"Bose accused of tracking and sharing users' personal information without their knowledge.","duration":"0:54","description":"A new lawsuit alleges the electronics company collects users' music and audio choices through its Bose Connect app.","url":"/Technology/video/bose-accused-tracking-sharing-users-personal-information-knowledge-46905918","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.