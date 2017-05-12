Transcript for Facebook introduces Messenger Kids app

In today's tech bytes Facebook's messaging app for kids to a messenger kids is designed for users six to twelve years old. It does a link to parents FaceBook account so the jets can be improved. They app features kids friendly Jeffs and filters. Lamborghini has unveiled its new sport utility vehicle at 2019 Horace. It will be the world's fastest SUV and goes up to 190. Miles per hour money cannot send to your wallet even faster because prices start at 200000 dollars. Eds here. More popular than ever Spotify crowning him the most dreamed artist of the year cheer and racked up six point three billion streams he also has the biggest album of the year with divide. And spot at five top song that's 4017. None other than sirens fit shape but if he's doing pretty weapons that there's your air warm for the day those your tech bytes while.

