Facebook Lite launches in America

Originally created for developing countries with limited bandwidth, the app is now available for Android users who may have older devices or slower internet connections.
0:52 | 03/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook Lite launches in America
In today's tech sites FaceBook lite is coming to America it was originally designed for developing countries with limited bandwidth. One now it's being made available to Americans booking trips that take a less of a bite out of their data plans but for now it's only available for android users. We'll Google Maps is adding wheelchair accessible routes now it'll tell you how to safely get around in some of the world's biggest cities. Those cities are London New York Tokyo Mexico City Boston and Sydney. Google says it's working to add more match or areas. They're finally March Madness has nothing on this. Hoops shooting robot that was made by some Toyota engineers. In Japan they say they built it in their spare time at my need to loosen up a little bit before taking the court for real but. When it comes to shooting in practice it's right there with the best of them Shaq is jealous of its regions very consistent desert tick bites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

