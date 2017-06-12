Transcript for Google pulls YouTube from Amazon streaming devices

It's a basic bike to battle brewing between two tech giants Google is pulling YouTube from Amazon streaming devices an Amazon has stopped selling Google nest devices. The companies have been battling each other as belong was further into e-commerce and Amazon expands and online advertising. And speaking of tech rivalries is to Graham is copying snapped chats memories feature it's a ramp stories will now automatically archive users contents of the private part of their profile. Allowing them till also create highlights. And Twitter is a list of the top tweets for 2017. Now out. Plus light sweet. Belonged to former President Obama it read it no one is born hitting another person the president trump was the most tweeted about elected world leader and the most -- we did tweet was from Carter Robinson who asked for re tweets in order to getting here have three Wendy's chicken nuggets and more. Yes it did those are sequenced have a good.

