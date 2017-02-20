Transcript for SpaceX celebrates successful launch from historic NASA launch pad in Florida

In today's tech bytes of big victory for private rocket company SpaceX a successful launch on Sunday its newest rocket blasting off from a historic NASA launch pad in Florida. Loaded with supplies for the International Space Station also a success blending the reusable booster made a perfect up right landing back on earth. Ready for next time. The government wants you to be able to access FM radio on your phone for free now many of the top selling Smartphones can stream FM live now but this what you do it without pulling Internet data. And you can't move to study the giant New York tweaks there is under way. But it's not all just for kids. Like this start lord helmet from guardians of the galaxy there's a sledge Ronnie can fly with just hand gestures both items selling for about a hundred bucks the toy fair runs through tomorrow and those are your time. Great day him.

