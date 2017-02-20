-
Now Playing: Successful SpaceX launch makes history
-
Now Playing: SpaceX Launches Space Station Docking Port for NASA
-
Now Playing: RAW: Explosion Rocks SpaceX Launch Site in Florida
-
Now Playing: SpaceX celebrates successful launch from historic NASA launch pad in Florida
-
Now Playing: Home security cameras being hacked into and streamed live online
-
Now Playing: Penn State students participate in dance marathon
-
Now Playing: Drone sales increase as does the number of drone stalking incidents
-
Now Playing: AT&T now offers unlimited data plans
-
Now Playing: Facebook unveils job postings feature
-
Now Playing: Nokia bringing back their popular cellphone from 2000
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches stand-alone TV app to compete with YouTube
-
Now Playing: Comparing Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile unlimited data plans
-
Now Playing: Major wireless companies return to offering unlimited data plans
-
Now Playing: Verizon offers new options for unlimited data
-
Now Playing: New technology developed to help with bad weather driving
-
Now Playing: Update Your Dating Profile Before Valentine's Day
-
Now Playing: Data Breach at Arby's Restaurant
-
Now Playing: Bank of America Tests Fully Automated Banks
-
Now Playing: New Dating App Matches You With a Partner Based on Things You Mutually Hate