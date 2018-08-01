Transcript for SpaceX delivers a government craft into orbit

In today's tech lights mystery shrouded mission SpaceX delivered a government spacecraft called Zuma into orbit but very few details were given about the launch. The commentary stopped about five minutes into flight and it's not clear exactly what's arms of government funded the launch SpaceX also once again guided the first stage rocket from. Booster back to earth to be re used. And a Samsung TV and getting early but of the Consumer Electronics Show it's called the wall because it's a 146. Inches exams and says it'll be available this year no price as yet. And two major apple investors say the iPhone is toxic for children. They want apple to help parents control how much their kids to use their iphones. And they also want to study of the impact to be over use of Smartphones. On mental health. No New York tech bike sorry to.

