Transcript for One-on-one with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

for more, let's bring in counsel lor to the president and up with of his top advisers, kellyanne Conway. And good morning, kellyanne. "The Washington post" story is stlee days old. You have had time to digest it. Look through it. Do you have any doubt about the veracity of the allegations? I said early in the situation, that the conduct described should keep people from serving in the office. T the are the and the Republicans said if these are true, he should be disqualified. Mr. Moore has denied that conduct. Other people are out there talking about what did or did not happen many years ago. That goes back to the if, if. If, if, if we prove this conduct, then he should leave. What is it that has to happen now? For you to go into he should step aside? The one thing I will say is that the president is also not as focused as he is on his major 13-day trip abroad. He's made a statement. He's not being breefd bit by bit. He's focused on new trade agreements. Global cooperation against a denuclearized North Korea. We'll get back to that. Let me ask you again, do you have any doubt about the veracity of the accusations? Martha, I only know what I read. I take seriously allegations like this. Particularly when they involve somebody who happens to be one of my daughters' ages. I take this seriously. I have tried to be a loud voice for a long time. You believe the accusations? I know what I read. I don't know the accusers. I don't know judge Roy Moore. I want to make sure we're not prosecuting people through the press. He's denied the allegations. I have read the stories. I have heard not the testimony, the evidence, but what people are saying publicly. And, I think that the -- what we have all said stands. I came out very -- probably the first person in the administration to come out because I happened to be interviewed on a different network about a different topic. I said this conduct should be disqualified. I look around and say, is this the best we can do. Roy Moore says conduct like that should be disqualifying. He's saying he didn't do it. So what is is the standard of proof here? It's one thing to say it's terrible conduct. I'm not sure anyone would disagree with you. The question is and you're an adviser to the president. You have been following this. What is your standard of proof here? You either believe the women, or you don't. And this isn't a trial. But -- You said it best. It's not a trial. What do you mean the standard of proof and the evidence? I mean, what does it take for you to say he should resign? Hat has to happen before you would advise the president to say, Roy Moore should step aside? The president said he should step aside if the allegations are true. If, if, if. Where does the if lie? It would be a dangerous conversation for any of us to just be cast aside as guilty because of press reports. This is a democracy with a constitutional system that allows us to have a process. So -- we're not in trial here. I only know what I read. What I read is very disturbing. What I read offends me greatly as a woman, as a mother of three young girls. Understood. But what you're saying is maybe those four women are lying? No, I didn't say that. You have four women. I didn't say that. I didn't say that. But I also know that credibility is not been imbued on other people. Based on their affiliations and who they work for. Many accusers over the years, much evidence against a former president. And very little koechblg of that. Respectfully. The fact is, that -- on this particular issue, we need to have a serious conversation. On this one, you're talking about decades-long conduct. Allegations in the press. And we already in this conversation have probably spent more time talking about Roy Moore and this than we have talked about a democratic united States senator sitting in a federal courthouse as a criminal defendant if a trial. Has been indicted on some serious criminal counts and we can't get coverage on it. We'll be talking about that. We'll be talking about that. I denounce that conduct. If the allegations are true, he should step aside. If they're true about a lot of people, they ought to step aside. Some of them are probably holding office right now. Mitt Romney tweeted innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Do you believe Leigh Corfman? I don't know her. That means it goes no where are. That's not true. You're asking on behalf of the white house and the president to make a judgment about something when he's on a 13-day trip and spoke explicitly as has the vice president, I, other top advisers. The conduct as described is not just offensive and disgusting, it qudisqualifies anyone who has done it from holding public office. If there's anyone currently in public office who has behaved that way to any girl or woman, maybe they should step aside. In a country of 330 million people, we ought to be able to do better than this. I tried to raise this issue a year ago on October 9th. I said I had been a victim of people in power. Nobody took me seriously. You know why? Because of who I work for? Whose campaign I was managing. I tried to have the conversation a year before everybody else. Let's have the conversation. Let's be honest. It goes far beyond one article in a newspaper. It's in most -- I want to move on to Russia. But -- let me say again, four women who were named and 30 women corroborated. They should have their day. They should speak up. I think they did. They should. The rest of it, you're asking me about political strategy. Valid access in the state of bm been. Cow can't say whether you believe the accusers or not. You're not going to go that far. So let's move on to Russia. I want to get clarity on president trump's position. He said Saturday on air force one that every time he sees Vladimir Putin, Putin says, I didn't do that, and I believe, I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. He tried to clarify that overnight. Let's listen. I believe he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not, I'm with our agencies, especially as currently constituted with their leadership. I believe in our Intel agencies. Our intelligence agencies. Those two statements seem to contradict each other. Which is it? No, it's what I -- I can't imagine the president could be more explicit. He said yesterday, when president Putin says it, president Putin means it. He means they didn't interfere. The president said -- He thinks he's just delusional? He didn't use that word. He said president Putin believes it. What the president believes is most important here. He believes the assessment of the intelligence communities. He stands by that. He's very respectful of that. This president has formed his Ju judgment about the issues. The president is not the chairman of the board of elections. He's the president of the united States. He wants to deal with president Putin and other world leaders has he has for two weeks on major issues like global security. On trade, perhaps. In other countries. On combatting ISIS. On a nuclearized North Korea. Most Americans appreciate having a strong wleerd is willing to take his counsel from the -- along with the international community and put the case right to North Korea, say to Abe, put Putin, XI, and others, join with us. Let's talk about what else he said about North Korea. He tweeted yesterday, from Vietnam, why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me old when I would never call him short and fat, which is apparently trending on Twitter. Oh, well, I tried so hard to be his friend. Maybe some day that will happen. How is that helpful? I believe that the -- How is that helpful? How is that helpful? In full context, a 13-day trip where the president is focused on global security and combatting terrorism. And containing a nuclearized North Korea. North Korea is everyone's business. This man has been on the job for nine or ten months. We inherited a mess. Including a nuclearized north Korea. Including the Iran deal. Including many hot spots around the globe. You think name-calling is helpful? Calling somebody short and fat? I think that that was a -- the president just responding the way he does to somebody who insulted him first. But I look at the full context of his entire trip and eg he's trying to do. It's been an incredibly successful and inspiring trip for those who care about north Korea not being nuclearized. For those who care about free trade in this country. For those who care about trade agreements that don't keep screwing Americans and American workers. For those who care about Syria and what happens with China. What the president's been able to do with leaders around the world, the cooperation is -- they have announced big new deals here. Which affect American workers and interests. That, plus the tax cut, I think it's why you see the stock market and consumer confidence at all. Time highs. People like what they see. Thank you for joining us.

