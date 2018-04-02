Transcript for FBI pushback against GOP memo is 'unprecedented': Pierre Thomas reports

I want to start with Pierre Thomas. You've been covering the FBI D.O.J. For 20 years. We've never seen anything like this an open battle between the president and law enforcement. This is an extraordinary moment with tension between the white house and FBI growing day to day and sometimes minute by minute. This is what I'm hearing the from inside the FBI. They're willing to acknowledge that officials sometimes make mistake. Many believe the presidents and his allies are engaged on an assault on the integrity of their institution. We're seeing rare moves by the FBI to push back. The FBI agent's association put out a statement which basically accused house Republicans of playing politics in releasing that controversial memo. The association saying the FBI will not yield to partisan politics and Chris WRAY after getting nowhere with pleading with the white house not releasing the memo, which he said was full of inaccuracies. We don't know how the president is going to react to director WRAY's push back. The director also spoke by video to all the FBI employees as well. There has been some nervousness in some corner of the white house that he might resign. Well, I'm hearing that WRAY and deputy attorney general Rosenstein love the institutions they work for. The president qs the wild card. He tweeted negative things about Rosenstein. The president clearly believes he's been abused by the justice department and believes the Russia investigation is unnecessary. His aggressive style is different than his predecessors. Make no mistake his constant pressure on the justice department is not the norm. Critics say it create it is impression he's trying to create the institutions that are supposed to have a level of independent to investigate without political enter fence. You know rod Rosenstein. If the president ordered him to fire Mueller would he obey? He said he will not fire Mueller without cause. The one person we've not heard from at all is Robert Mueller. Thanks. We're joined by Adam Schiff. Thanks for joining us this

