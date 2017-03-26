Transcript for Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone on the president's agenda

On August 8, Roger stone, along-time trump political adviser and self-proclaimed political dirt trickster says he's communicated with assange, that more documents would be coming. Including an October surprise. He also meets with somebody else, denying lynx to Russian intelligence. Later in August, stone does something truly remarkable when he predicts that John podesta's personal e-mails will soon be published. Trust me, he Sarks it will soon be podesta's time in the barrel. The top Democrat raising questions about Russian sper feerns in last year's campaign. We're joined by the man he was talking about. Political strategist Roger stone who has written a new book. Thank you for joining us this morning. I know you volunteered to appear and answer the questions at the house intelligence committee. Have they accepted your offer? Have you asked for or received any type of immunity? They have only confirmed they received our offer to testify voluntarily and I have requested that that be in a public section. Session, because -- the three things that the gentleman from California who is largely full of Schiff has said are incorrect. I never made any reference to John podesta's e-mail. There was a dozen. Have he said trust me, it will soon be podesta's time in the barrel. That was your tweet. Does it say #wikileaks. #Assange. He said, stone predicted his e-mails would be hacked. I never said anything of the kind. We know there's an active FBI investigation. Have you been contacted by the FBI, you or your lawyers. Any questions for an interview or information? I have not. I think you refer to the surveillance that I'm under that was referred to on page 1 of the New York Times on January 20th. This is on the basis of no probable cause. And no evidence whatsoever. The communication he referred to with assange is through a mutual friend, an intermediary. As it were. I did not admit it. I announced it. Secondarily, as I have said, the reference to podesta is general, not specific. And, by the way, he does have his time in the barrel shortly thereafter. This is a scandal in search of evidence. You have admitted communications with this goose-ifer 2. Did you use encrypted apps to communicate with goose-ifer? No. The inference that my communication -- actually my exchange which is entirely on Twitter, public and private, in which I have now made entirely public, con sty tuts collusions with the Russians is absurd. Number one, I don't concede that goose-ifer is a Russian agent. Our intelligence officials believe he was. I understand. They also said there was no -- that hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Just because the intelligence services say something, as we know from history, does not make it true. You're confident these investigations will turn up no information that contradicts your account? Let's finish with goose-ifer. My communication is now entirely public. It's benign. Not exactly 007 stuff. Secondarily, the timing of my communication is after, not before, I write a story for Breitbart regarding the hacking. And I never defend him from not being a Russian agent in that piece. As Mr. Schiff says I don't even mention it. It's not in the piece. I was unaware of the charge at the time I wrote it. You're a long-time friend and business partner of Paul manafort, who has also offered to testify. Are you confident he did nothing wrong here? I have been a friend of Paul's for I don't know, almost 50 years. We go back to young Republicans together. He has vehemently denied any wrong doing. I choose to take him at his word. I reiterate again. I have had no contacts or collusions with the Russians. In my exchange with goose-ifer 2, based on the content and the timing, most certainly does not constitute collusion. My brief exchange with him is six weeks after the hacking of the and publication of the DNC documents which I'm accused of colluding with him on. In other words, I would need a time machine to clud. Here's what Sean spicer said. I heard names thrown around before that were hangers onners on the campaign. Mr. Stone is somebody the president has known a long time. He played a role early on in his campaign. Ended the the role in August 2015. I don't know at all when the last time they spoke was. Let me bring that question to you. I was struck by an article this morning. You were quoted in saying if you want to speak to the president, you go through Rona. When was the last time you spoke with him? I have made it my policy not to disclose or discuss my conversations with the president. They happen from time to time. It has been awhile now. But iry main a steadfast supporter of Donald Trump. I think he has the potential to be one of our greatest presidents. Perhaps greater than Ronald Reagan. Even given this health care setback, it's a setback. Not a defeat. I would say the courts and congress thwarted Franklin Roosevelt throughout his first term. Chairman nunes said he's under a big cloud. How does president trump get out from under it? Let's have the testimony, George. In order in order in other words, you have a bunch of congressmen that I think have -- in many cases flat-out lice. In America, we're supposed to have chance to see the evidence against us, and face our accusers. I'm very anxious to do that. If Mr. Page and Mr. Manafort do the same thing, think the whole Russian meme, which starts as a Clinton campaign press release is finally put to bed. There is no collusion. None that I know about. In Donald Trump's campaign for president. We'll be watching the hearings. We'll watch for your testimony. Mr. Stone, thank you for joining us this morning.

