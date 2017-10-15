Transcript for Nikki Haley says Trump, Tillerson 'work very well together'

Consider what happens in a world without this deal. Without this deal, there is no scenario where the world joins us in sanctioning Iran until it completely dismannedles its nuclear program. Nothing we know about the Iranian government would suggest that it would capitulate under that kind of effort. And the world would not support an effort to sapgs them into submission. No deal means a greater chance of more war in the Middle East. That was president Obama in July 2015. Let's talk about it with ambassador Nikki Haley. Thanks for joining us. The German foreign minister said yesterday he believing desert if iing the deal puts us more on path toward war. How do you respond? Iran is not saying death to Germany. They're saying death to America. This is not talking about the deal. This is talking about U.S. Law. And what U.S. Law says is every 90 days, you have to re-evaluate and see if it's still doing and still proportionate from what it was supposed to do. You look their support of terrorism. The ballistic missile test. All they're doing with arms sales. They are not proportionate to what the concessions that we gave them. It's something we can make better. You have had the president's military advisers saying Iran has been come plying with the deal. Let's take a look. I do believe it's in our national security interest at the time to remain in the jcpoa? That's a yes or no question. Yes, senator. I do. Iran is not in material breach of the agreement. I believe the agreement has delayed the development of a nuclear capability by Iran. We're not saying they're in breach of the agreement. We're saying of the sites inspected, no, they're doing what they claim to do. But all sites have not been inspected. Desert fieing signals noncompliance. No, they're violating issues. U.S. Law is not just part of the agreement. U.S. Law takes about everything else. It's good that it does. They're not violating the four corners of the nuclear deal. I think we're saying, no, as far as we see, they're in compliance of that part of it. What we're saying is, is America still safe? Are we still okay with them doing all these other bad things? What you're seeing is, everybody is turning a blind eye to Iran. All of those violations out of trying to protect this agreement. What we need to say is, we have to hold them accountable. They can't be continuing to support terrorism around the world like we're seeing they to. They can't continue to test ballistic missiles, which will lead to a nuclear Iran. They can't continue to do Orms smuggling. You're saying you believe there are other dangers posed by Iran. But right now, remaining in the deal is to the national security interests of the United States. I think that's what you hear the president saying. His engagement with congress is manager that never happened under president Obama. They were never allowed to discuss it or debate it. Congress will now be fully engaged on the threats with Iran. These are all lessons learned from North Korea. What you see is the president is trying to make sure that Iran doesn't become the next north Korea. If the president moves to change the terms of the deal using congress, what kind of message does that send? Doesn't it send a message saying it's not worth endpajing in talks with the United States? It sends the perfect message to north key kra. We're not going to engage in a bad deal. Should we ever get into a deal, we're going to hold you accountable the. We're not going to look the other way because we thing we have made a deal and we're not going to continue to watch it. We have to watch it. We want to be tough, be strong, hold anyone accountable. What is the president's position on talking to north Korea. He had tweets saying secretary of state tillerson is wasting his time. On Friday, he said he's open to it. What is his policy? We're not going to do what we have done for the last 25 years. We're not going to belg them to come to the table. We're not going the try to win them over with incentives and things like that. We need them to stop nuclear testing. Right away. Until then, until they show a willingness to try to be a good international actor, no, there's though conversation. If they stop testing, there can with be talks? Let's wait and see if they stop testing. On that, the president has hit secretary tillerson for wasting his time. Also reports that you and secretary tillerson are at odds. Politico says World War III inside the administration. Your response? It's so dramatic. Sometimes secretary tillerson and I have differenting opinions. When we come to nsc, everybody has different opinions. At the end of the day, we present the president with the facts. Let him make the decision. We all as a team go out and support that decision. I have my relationship with secretary tillerson, general Mattis, anyone else. We're Alling looing out for the best interest of America. We played the clip from Bob corker earlier. He told the Washington post, when you jack the legs out from under your chief diplomat, you cause all that to fall apart. Us working with beijing is effectively the key to not getting a binary choice. When you publicly castrate your secretary of state, you take that off the table. How do you respond? Rnlgt I think that is his opinion. I can tell you what I know. I have seen secretary tillerson and the president work together. They work through things. If there is an issue, I haven't heard about it. I think they're going through trying to protect America's interests. They have been very effective. The way we have been able to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. We're taking on Iran. We have developed new allies. Saudi Arabia. Egypt. All of these countries that we're having dialogue with that we haven't had a lot of dialogue with. Our European allies don't agree with what the president is doing. Our European allies need to remember that they're not the ones Iran is coming to. They agree those things need to stop. Now you'll see us going forward talking about those things to bring Iran in compliance of the deal and the international community sand what is expected to be a good community citizen. Sthank you for your time this morning.

