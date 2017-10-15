Transcript for President Trump moves to dismantle Obama-era policies

Good morning. Candidate trump's core pitch was simple. If Obama's for it, I'm against it. Nine months into his presidency, trump has been stymied by a mix of congress, the courts, our allies and adversary I rps this week, he took a page from Obama's playbook. When persuasion doesn't work, take action on your own. He moved to desert if I the Iran nuclear deal. We'll talk with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley about that later in the program. First, executive orders. They stop the subsidies to health insurers that help low-income Americans afford their coverage. That could cause premiums to jump by 25%. The deficit takes a hit. More people will lose coverage. About 7 million Americans benefit directly from the subsidies. Many more will feel the squeeze. A point hammered home by Nevada's Republican governor. It's going to hurt kits, families, individuals. It's going to hurt people with mental hemt issues. It's going to hurt veterans. It's going to hurt everybody the. After his one-two punch, the president invited Democrats to fix what he's breaking. The Democrats should come to me. I would even go to them, because I'm only interested in one thing. Getting great health care for this country. We're joined by democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. Thank you for joining us. You heard the president. He wants to talk. Will you? I think we're a little far down the road for that. Before we go into him and that this Sunday morning, we have to be prayerful for what schaaping in California, on top of Puerto Rico, Texas, Harvey, ir may. The wildfires. The wildfires in California. The hurricanes throughout our country. The violence in Nevada. People are hurting. We have to be very prayerful about that. And at this time, you're suggesting that E we sit down with the president. The president says repeal and replace. Where is the replace? We haven't seen anything. I don't think -- I think that -- this week, the week of Friday the 13th, is the week that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.