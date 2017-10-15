Transcript for Sen. Susan Collins: Corker-Trump Twitter feud not 'very productive'

To the Republican side. Susan Collins joins us from bangor, Maine. You announced this week you're sticking around. Staying in the senate ratherer than running for governor. You want bipartisan solutions. Take it one of them is what leader Pelosi was talking about. The bipartisan bill in the senate to try to fix what is wrong with Obamacare. That's absolutely right. I'm a member of the senate health committee. Which has been doing really important work to try to stabilize the insurance markets. To ensure that premiums go down and that people are going to have access to health insurance. That effort's been led by the bipartisan leaders of Lamar Alexander and pat tty Murray the. We have all had input. Four great hearings. Democrats have to step up to the plate and assist us. It's a two-way street. How about the president? Doesn't seem to have the support of the president right now. Well, I'm very disappointed in the president's actions of this past week. The debate in Washington has been whether or not to repeal the affordable care act in the future. What the president is doing is affecting people's access and the cost of health care right now. And -- I don't agree with his E decision on the subsidies that help low-income people afford co-pays and health care. Congress needs to step in. And I hope that the president will take a look at what we're doing. President also pushing very hard for tax reform. The first step is senate passing a budget. You hope to do that this week. Are you a yes on that budget? I'm likely a yes on that budget. I very much want to see tax reform. As you know, we haven't had an overall of the tax code since 1986. I don't think there's a single American that thinks the tax code is fair, simple, helps promote job creation. Some of your colleagues have pointed out concerns. Rand Paul says he can't support a bill that increases tacks on the middle class. Bob corker can't support a bill that increases the deficit. What are your conditions? I want to see us help our working families with tax relief and doubling the standard deduction does just that. I want to see us help our small businesses. And I want to see us pursue policies that will encourage our larger corporations to create jobs in this country, not overseas. Those are some of my goals. And I think we can get there. There's bipartisan support for reforming the the tax code. And I hope we can keep it a bipartisan effort. I just mentioned Bob corker. He created quite a stir this week with comments about president trump, including this to "The New York Times." He doesn't realize that, you know, we could be heading toward World War II rks with the kind of comments he's making. He said the majority of his colleagues in the senate agree with his concerns about the president's volatility. Are you one of them? Well, I have a lot of respect for Bob kosher. He's been a good friend and an excellent senator. I don't think the Twitter war between him and the president is productive. I think the president needs to learn that his words really matter. That he could say when he was in the private sector is entirely different. Every comment hat the president makes, even if it's an offhand comment, like the one he made about the calm before the storm, is scrutinized by both our enemies and our allies. So, the president needs to be more careful in his language. But, I think that we all need to get back to work on the issues. During the campaign, you wrote that the president's lack of self-restraint was creating the the possibility for a more perilous world. Has that come to pass? The president's comments at times have not been helpful in promoting stability and reassuring our allies. But he is the president. And I understand that. And as I said, I hope that he'll be more careful with his words in the future. The president's former strategist, Steve Bannon was out this week declaring war on the GOP establishment. Let's listen. And let me give a warning to you. Nobody can run and hyped on this one. These folks are coming for you. The day of taking a few nice conservative votes and hiding is over. And right now, it's a season of war against a GOP establishment. Says he's going to oppose every GOP incumbent up in 2018 unless they say they're not going to vote for Mitch Mcconnell as senate leader. Meantime, the the president is meeting with Mr. Mcconnell tomorrow. Are they working at cross-purposes? What is your response to Steve Bannon? They are working at cross-purposes. This is not helpful or appropriate at all. Obviously, Mr. Bannon has the right to support whomever he wants to support. But I think his rhetoric is exactly what the American people are tired of. They don't want this hyperpartisanship. They want us to work together. They want us to get things done. They want us to work across the aisle. They want us to work with the president. And Mr. Bannon's over-the-top rhetoric is not helpful. Mitch Mcconnell is the senate majority leader. The president needs him. I'm glad they're working together on tax reform and other issues. I'm glad they're meeting this week. Mr. Bannon's comments are not helpful in that regard. Ambassador Haley sup next. Do you support the president's desert fieing the the deal? He could have reimposed sanctions unilaterally. Could have withdrawn from the agreement. He chose not to do that. Instead, he put a spot light on two troubling deficiencies in the agreement. Deficiencies which cause not only me, but also chuck skooem excuse meer, to vote against the agreement. Those desish sis include that there are no limitations on Iran's ability to develop ballistic missiles. Including an intercontinental ballistic missile which could reach us. A nuclear weapon is the warhead and the means of delivery, as well. Second, he outlined a very important point. That is that under the agreement, Iran has what I call a patient pathway to developing a nuclear weapon. So we ought to try to fix that. That's what I hope that congress will do. And I hope that the president will consult more fully with our allies since this is a multilateral, not a bilateral agreement. Senator Collins, thank you for your time this morning. Thank you, George.

