11-year-old boy stabs home intruder in mom's defense

An 11-year-old Bronx boy on Tuesday stabbed a home intruder who he said was violently attacking his mother, according to police.

The unidentified child stabbed Brian Febus, 22, twice in the back after the man reportedly kicked down the family's apartment door and attacked his mother, ABC affiliate WABC reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

Febus, who's had 14 prior arrests, according to court records, was later arrested on assault and burglary charges in connection with the incident.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, described the incident as "really nasty."

"What I know is an unfortunate thing happened to a good person in front of a child that's too young to even have been in this situation," the neighbor told WABC. "It was really nasty."

Febus allegedly broke down the door at around 5 p.m. local time after the boy’s 32-year-old mother refused to let him in, according to the WABC report.

Febus then allegedly entered the home and punched the woman multiple times, according to the report. Police said it was not immediately clear as to why the man targeted the mother of two, who also has a four-year old child.

The 11-year-old reportedly dialed 911 to report a "robber in the house" and stabbed the man in an effort to fend him off, according to police. The attacker fled the scene, but he was later apprehended at a nearby hospital.

The man claimed he sustained the stab wounds during a fight on the street, police said.

The boy and his mother were both taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, according to the report. The child had scratches on his arm and his mother was treated for a bloody lip and cuts on her arm.

"It's unfortunate an 11-year-old had to do that but I'm just glad she wasn't more severely injured," another neighbor, Kim Williams, told WABC.

"If you defend your mother you are a hero," another neighbor, who was not identified, said.