20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'

The $451 million mystery is over.

Interested in Lottery? Add Lottery as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Lottery news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A 20-year-old Florida man claimed the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions lottery history, lottery officials confirmed.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, was the lone winner of the Jan. 5 jackpot and has elected to take a lump sum payout of $281.2 million, lottery officials said.

Missler plans on pursuing a "variety of passions," according the Florida lottery, but plans to help others as well.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said, according to lottery officials.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.