20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'

The $451 million mystery is over.
Interested in Lottery?Add Lottery as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Lottery news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Add Interest
A 20-year-old Florida man claimed the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions lottery history, lottery officials confirmed.
Shane Missler, of Port Richey, was the lone winner of the Jan. 5 jackpot and has elected to take a lump sum payout of $281.2 million, lottery officials said.
Missler plans on pursuing a "variety of passions," according the Florida lottery, but plans to help others as well.
“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said, according to lottery officials.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.