Active shooter and hostage situation reported at veterans home in California

An active shooter and hostage situation has been reported today at a veterans home in Napa County, California.

Law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire at the Yountville Veterans Home.

Veterans Home of California - Yountville

California Highway Patrol did not release any information on the number of hostages.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents from the San Francisco field division are responding to the scene as well as other local law enforcement.

