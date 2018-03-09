Active shooter and hostage situation reported at veterans home in California

Mar 9, 2018, 3:00 PM ET
PHOTO: The Veterans Home of California in Yountville is pictured in an undated image made from video posted to the homes Facebook page.PlayVeterans Home of California - Yountville
WATCH Active shooter and hostage situation reported at veterans home

An active shooter and hostage situation has been reported today at a veterans home in Napa County, California.

Law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire at the Yountville Veterans Home.

PHOTO: The Veterans Home of California in Yountville is pictured in an undated image made from video posted to the homes Facebook page.Veterans Home of California - Yountville
The Veterans Home of California in Yountville is pictured in an undated image made from video posted to the home's Facebook page.

California Highway Patrol did not release any information on the number of hostages.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents from the San Francisco field division are responding to the scene as well as other local law enforcement.

PHOTO: In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif.Eric Risberg/AP, FILE
In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Comments