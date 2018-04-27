A dancer in Alabama was trying to make an audition video for Janet Jackson when the police arrived.

It all started on April 12 when Janet Jackson posted a video on Twitter looking for dancers for some upcoming projects.

One fan, Lala D’iore, decided she wanted to stand out. Earlier this month she shot an audition video in the middle of a street in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lala Diore-@iore_d via Twitter

Officer Philip Jones saw what was going on and told D’iore that she was taking too much of a risk by dancing in the middle of the street. Much to D’iore's surprise, Jones decided to help her create an even better and safer video instead of arresting or ticketing her.

He stopped traffic, put his flashing lights on and set the spotlight on D’iore. Shocked, she took full advantage of the moment and danced her heart out.

In a statement to ABC News, the Birmingham Police Department said, “The actions of Officer Philip Jones was an excellent example of the City of Birmingham’s theme of 'Putting People First.' Officer Jones, after assessing the situation, decided to help create a safe environment for Lala D’iore by stopping traffic so that she would be able to film a dance audition video. The actions of Officer Philip helped to create a memory that will not be easily forgotten by both he and especially Lala. In viewing the video, I believe that Lala is one Birmingham’s rising stars and will soon fulfill her dreams and heart’s desires. We wish her well on all of her endeavors.”

D’iore posted her audition tape to social media on April 21. No word yet if she has heard from Janet Jackson.