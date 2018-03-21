Austin bombing suspect identified

Law enforcement sources have named Mark Anthony Conditt as the suspect in Austin's string of deadly bombings.

Interested in Austin Explosions? Add Austin Explosions as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Austin Explosions news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Conditt, 24, was killed by one of his explosives earlier this morning.

He is believed to have been a resident of Pflugerville, Texas, a town just north of Austin.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.