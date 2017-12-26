4 dead in rollover crash in Kansas amid snowy weather

Dec 26, 2017, 3:24 PM ET
PHOTO: Image posted on the KS Highway Patrol twitter feed showing the ice and snow conditions near Salina, Kansas; Interstates 70 and 135 being affected by the weather.PlayKS Highway Patrol/Twitter
WATCH Bitter cold, several feet of snow forecast for parts of eastern US

Four people are dead from a single-car rollover crash in Kansas today amid snowy weather, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The accident was in a westbound lane of Interstate 70 near Abilene, about 90 miles west of Topeka. The National Weather Service said "light to moderate" snow was expected in the Abilene area this morning and warned of potentially slick roads.

It's not yet clear if the crash was weather-related.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted that troopers "are working to complete ALL death notifications to the families involved before further info is released to the public."

"May peace find those affected by today's crash," he added.

Bitter cold, several feet of snow forecast for parts of eastern US

Winter weather delivers white Christmas across US

Earlier today the Kansas Highway Patrol said it was responding to multiple slide-offs in nearby Salina and warned drivers to slow down.

Comments