The death of an American college student who died in Mexico has been ruled a homicide, according to Mexican authorities.

Andrew Dorogi, 21, a senior at Amherst College, was found dead in Mexico City on March 15, authorities said. His body was found at the Camarones Metro train station on the city's Line 7, according to the Mexico City Attorney General's Office.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on March 15, an auxiliary police officer of the Secretary Public Security was called to the tracks of the station to investigate a person in an unauthorized area. That's when the officer noticed a man lying on the tracks, authorities said.

After cutting the power, emergency services were called to the station to treat the man. Staff from the Red Cross, however, determined that the person was already dead, authorities said.

The body, identified by authorities as Dorogi, was claimed by his mother, according to the Mexico City AG's office.

The cause of death has been ruled as a "culpable homicide," the office said. It was unclear if any suspects had been identified or if anyone was in custody.

Dorogi's family declined to be interviewed.

Amherst College president Carolyn Martin released a statement Thursday saying Dorogi "did not die of suicide."

"The cause of Andrew's death is still unknown and under investigation," the statement said. "We know from his family that he did not die of suicide."

Dorogi was a member of the football team and studied economics, according to the university.

"Andrew was loved for his friendliness, joyfulness, sense of fun, and inclusiveness," the statement added, "and we will create an opportunity on campus to come together in his memory."

