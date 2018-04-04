Dozens of bags of mail found at postal carrier's home

Postal Service investigators on Tuesday recovered dozens of bags of mail from a backyard shed belonging to a Long Island, New York postal worker, ABC station WABC reported.

Agents from the Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General went to the postal carrier’s home in Bellmore after they received a tip of undelivered mail, the station reported.

Members of the Bellmore Fire Department, which is next door to the home, told WABC that they had seen a man carrying bags into a shed in his backyard over an eight-month period.

Neighbors said investigators removed upwards of 60 kitchen-sized bags from the home, which they said belongs to a postal carrier in his late 30s, according to WABC.

The postal carrier has not been charged, but the Inspector General’s Office said it would make a decision on whether to prosecute after a review of the undelivered mail and consultation with local and federal law enforcement agencies.