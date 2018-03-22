A forensic pathologist said no foul play is suspected in the death of Pennsylvania student Mark Dombroski.

“My conclusions from my examination are that Mark died from a fall from a height, and I have found no evidence of foul play in a postmortem examination,” Dr. Christopher Milroy, forensic pathologist at the Ottawa Hospital, said in a press conference Thursday.

Bermuda Police Superintendent Sean Field-Lament said Dombroski’s body was found at the base of a 35-foot cliff and there is “nothing to indicate Dombroski was pushed” at this time.

Dombroski was on the island to participate in a rugby tournament with Saint Joseph’s University; he was last seen Sunday night at the Dog House, a bar, Bermuda police said.

Officials used CCTV footage to track Dombroski’s movements after he left the Dog House. Footage shows him walking alone on Alexandra Road at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Field-Lament said.

A search party consisting of Dombroski’s brothers and police officers found his body on Monday, Field-Lament said.

“As you can imagine the finding of a loved one is extremely traumatic, especially if you’re a brother,” Field-Lament said.

The full autopsy report will be released by the coroner, Field-Lament said. A toxicology exam will also be performed, Milroy said.

“We continue to do the investigation, we are still open-minded and receptive to all evidence that can be gathered,” Field-Lament said.