Frozen's Queen Elsa braves the snow again to help Boston police

Mar 14, 2018, 2:48 PM ET
PHOTO: A man dressed as Elsa, from Frozen, helps a Boston Police vehicle that was stuck in the snow, March 13, 2018.PlayChristopher Haynes/CBH Communications
A Boston Police car became stuck in the snow in the South End of Boston Tuesday, amid the city's third nor'easter in 11 days. Little did the officers know that their hero would be the ice queen herself, Queen Elsa of Arendelle from Disney's Frozen.

In a video shared by Christopher Hayes that has now been viewed more than 2.7 million times, a man dressed as Queen Elsa gives the Boston Police car an extra push to free it from the snow.

PHOTO: Al Gambale clears snow on Cottage Street in Boston, March 14, 2018. The Boston area was hit with its third noreaster of the month on Tuesday, a storm that brought powerful gusts of wind and over a foot of snow.Michael Dwyer/AP
Al Gambale clears snow on Cottage Street in Boston, March 14, 2018. The Boston area was hit with it's third nor'easter of the month on Tuesday, a storm that brought powerful gusts of wind and over a foot of snow.

After a few pushes and a bit of skidding, the vehicle was finally extricated and Elsa took a few bows, as onlookers cheered. The cold never bothered her anyway.

