Frozen's Queen Elsa braves the snow again to help Boston police

A Boston Police car became stuck in the snow in the South End of Boston Tuesday, amid the city's third nor'easter in 11 days. Little did the officers know that their hero would be the ice queen herself, Queen Elsa of Arendelle from Disney's Frozen.

In a video shared by Christopher Hayes that has now been viewed more than 2.7 million times, a man dressed as Queen Elsa gives the Boston Police car an extra push to free it from the snow.

Michael Dwyer/AP

After a few pushes and a bit of skidding, the vehicle was finally extricated and Elsa took a few bows, as onlookers cheered. The cold never bothered her anyway.