'My gas pedal is stuck' man tells 911 as he barrels down interstate at nearly 100 mph

A runaway BMW tore down a Florida interstate for nearly 40 miles Monday, but the motorist managed to keep his cool while authorities made several attempts to stop him, telling a 911 dispatcher calmly "my gas pedal is stuck," according to the Florida Highway Patrol and dramatic recordings.

The driver, Joseph Cooper, was alone in his car on I-95 near Vero Beach just before 1 p.m. when he lost control, he told emergency dispatchers. Authorities helped control traffic as he careened as fast as 95 mph with a flashers and a green strobe on.

Asked if he could shift to neutral, he told the dispatcher, "I can't, ma'am, I tried that already. I'm trying to hold onto the wheel and talk to you at the same time."

He told the dispatcher he almost hit someone.

"Get out of the way!" he yelled, according to the recording.

When authorities tried to slow down the car using spiked stop sticks, Cooper avoided them, the highway patrol reported. The officials tossed out stop sticks again, blowing out the right two tires, which slowed the car down to about 60 mph, the highway patrol said.

More stop sticks were thrown which affected the left two tires, slowing the car to 40 mph, but Cooper was still unable to stop. "The vehicle was traveling on all 4 rims with no tire," the highway patrol said.

The car started swerving and eventually came to a stop, the highway patrol said.

At that point Cooper had traveled more than 40 miles. Miraculously, no one was injured, Lt. Alvaro Feola of the Florida Highway Patrol told ABC News.

WPBF,FILE

Feola said Cooper made the right choices in the dangerous situation.

"He did call 911, he wore a seat belt, he kept the dispatch aware of the mile markers," Feola said.

"Thank God in this situation nobody got hurt," Feola added. "Traffic was maybe a little light, it wasn't rush hour."

A representative for BMW did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.