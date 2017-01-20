Inauguration Forecast Calls For Heavy Rain

Jan 20, 2017, 6:18 AM ET
The weather forecast is looking bleak for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Some drizzle or a shower could begin as early as 7 a.m. in Washington, D.C., with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s.

By 9:30 a.m. steadier rain is forecast to move into D.C., but temperatures will be warming up into the 40s.

However, by noon -- right when Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States -- heavy showers could be moving in with some moderate to potentially heavy rain.

The rain is expected to leave the area by about 1 p.m., when temperatures will be near 50.