An inmate is on the run after breaking through a shower wall and escaping through a storage room from a Georgia jail, according to the local sheriff's office.

Christopher Nicholas Carroll's apparent breakout from the Lamar County jail, about 60 miles south of Atlanta, took place early Wednesday, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White told ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta that Carroll used part of a table to break through a wall. After going through a storage area opening, he climbed through a hole in a fence to freedom, the sheriff said.

Carroll allegedly stole a car at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday; the car was found about six hours later in Allendale County, South Carolina, the sheriff's office said.

Carroll is from South Carolina, the sheriff's office said, adding that authorities in Allendale are involved in the search.

Carroll, 37, was in jail for three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property, the sheriff's office said.

Carroll is described as a white man who stands at 5-foot-9 tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.