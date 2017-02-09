See Inside the Obamas' New DC Home

After eight years spent at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the Obamas are moving to a new residence not too far from the White House.

Since the youngest of their daughters, Sasha, is still in high school, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama made the decision to stay in Washington, D.C., at least until Sasha's graduation.

The Obamas are moving to the historic neighborhood of Sheridan-Kalorama, which has also been home to five other presidents either before or after their presidency.

Take a look at the Obamas' new digs once they return to Washington, D.C., from their vacation in Palm Springs, California.

The photos below are from 2014 and may not reflect how the Obamas have chosen to decorate their new home.

Mark McFadden

