Obamas Offer Goodbye Message as They Leave the White House

In the Obama’s family final hours in the White House they relayed farewell messages of gratitude to the American people and described their post-presidency plans.

"It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man."

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

"I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love."

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

"As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at Obama.org"

As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

"I'm still asking you to believe -- not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you."

I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

In a video message posted online, Barack and Michelle Obama offered their final public message together as president and first lady and said they are now rejoining the American people as private citizens.

"After eight years in the White House, Michelle and I now rejoin all of you as private citizens," said Obama. "We want to thank you once again from the bottom of our hearts for giving us the incredible privilege of serving this country that we love."

With a thumbs up from President Obama, Michelle Obama said that after the inauguration, "We’re going to take a little break."

"We're finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family and just be still for a little bit," she said. "So we might not be online quite as much as you're used to seeing us."

Obama encouraged people to look at the website for his future presidential center, which will be located on the south side of Chicago, Illinois, and send ideas about what people would like to see in what the Obamas describe as a "living, working center for citizenship."

"As I've said many times before, true democracy is a project that's much bigger than any one of us," said Obama. "It's bigger than any one person, any one president, any one government. It's a job for all of us. It requires everyday sustained effort from all of us -- the work of perfecting our union is never finished. We look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens. Thank you and we will see all of you again soon. Bye."

The Obamas will be having tea and coffee at the White House with the Trump family before they make their way to the steps of the United States Capitol for Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies.