Jet streams allow bitter cold to linger far south

Jan 18, 2018, 1:56 PM ET
PHOTO: A man walks through steam venting from a building in the cold weather in Atlanta, Jan. 17, 2018.David Goldman/AP
A man walks through steam venting from a building in the cold weather in Atlanta, Jan. 17, 2018. The South awoke on Wednesday to a two-part Arctic mess. First came a thin blanket of snow and ice, and then came the below-zero wind chills and record-breaking low temperatures in New Orleans and other cities.

Many residents in the South woke up to freezing temperatures Thursday morning, as lingering cold weather stretched across most of the eastern U.S.

The winter storm that crippled the Gulf Coast, leaving a foot of snow in parts of North Carolina, is gone. But, the bitter cold remains and has moved all the way to southern Florida, where wind chills were near freezing Thursday morning.

That's because the jet stream has dipped so far south that it has reached the Gulf Coast and cold air from northern states has been able to move south into tropical areas like Naples and West Palm Beach.

PHOTO: Motorists along Interstate 49 are prompted to heed the overhead warning sign of the danger of icy roads in Hattiesburg, Miss., Jan. 17, 2018.Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Motorists along Interstate 49 are prompted to heed the overhead warning sign of the danger of icy roads in Hattiesburg, Miss., Jan. 17, 2018.

Jet streams are relatively narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere that follow the boundaries between hot and cold air.

The winds in jet streams blow from west to east, but the flow often shifts to the north and south, according to the National Weather Service.

PHOTO: Snow covers downtown Atlanta, Jan. 17, 2018.Janelle Cogan/AP
Snow covers downtown Atlanta, Jan. 17, 2018.

Storm paths often follow the jet streams on the surface.

If a storm is strong enough, it can grab the cold air from the north and bring it down south, even to the Gulf of Mexico, where it was so cold Wednesday that steam was seen rising from the water near Destin, Florida.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

