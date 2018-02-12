Kasich orders flags be flown at half-staff in honor of slain Ohio police officers

Feb 12, 2018, 11:30 AM ET
PHOTO: These undated file photos provided by the City of Westerville, Ohio show Officers Eric Joering, 39, left, and Anthony Morelli, 54, who were fatally shot while responding to a hang-up 9-1-1 call on Feb. 10, 2018.PlayCity of Westerville/AP
Ohio Gov. John Kasich today ordered all flags be flown at half-staff in the state in honor of two police officers who were gunned down in the governor's hometown while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were "true American heroes" and "were two of the best we had," Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said this weekend.

“This was their calling, and they did it right," Morbitzer said.

Mourners leave flowers on a police cruiser parked in front of City Hall in Westerville, Ohio, on Feb. 11, 2018. Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 10, 2018.

Mourners leave flowers on a police cruiser parked in front of City Hall in Westerville, Ohio, on Feb. 11, 2018.

A procession is being held this morning for the fallen officers, leading from the coroner's office to the funeral homes.

The two were responding to a “potential domestic situation” Saturday and were "immediately met with gunfire" and exchanged fire with the suspect, Morbitzer said.

Morelli, 54, was a 29-year veteran of the department.

Westerville Police Officer Anthony Morelli was fatally shot on February 10, 2018, responding to a 911 hang-up phone call.

Joering, 39, was a 16-year veteran of the department.

Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering was fatally shot on February 10, 2018, responding to a 911 hang-up phone call.

Morelli was married with two children and Joering was married with four daughters, according to The New York Times.

Morbitzer said Sunday that as the department works with the families on funeral arrangements, the police "have seen fake GoFundMe pages established already. We have had people calling our radio room screaming threats, obscenities and vulgarities at our radio techs. And quite frankly there’s a special place in hell for those people, and my wish is that it comes very soon.”

Police tape cordons off the area where two Westerville, Ohio, police officers were shot and killed responding to a hang-up 911 call, on Feb. 10, 2018. The officers were shot around noon after entering the residence.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2018.

The suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Lamar Smith, was also injured in the shooting and is in the hospital, police said. He is expected to survive, police said.

The Columbus Division of Police, which is leading the investigation, has filed two counts of aggravated murder charges, according to the city of Westerville.

He has not yet entered a plea.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he spoke to Kasich "to express condolences and prayers to all for the horrible shooting of two great police officers."

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2018.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2018.

Kasich tweeted about the shooting several times, including to say, "The finest among us are those who risk it all everyday for our safety, and Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were those people. Their deaths are a terrible tragedy for my hometown of Westerville and all of Ohio."

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill also spoke out, tweeting, "Everyone should be as upset about this as America’s law enforcement officers are. No cop, anywhere, 'signed up' to be murdered."

