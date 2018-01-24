A day after he watched in horror as a 15-year-old boy pulled a gun in his Kentucky high school and killed two of his classmates and injured another 18, Bryson Conkwright said he was still in shock over the latest school shooting to rock America.

Bryson told ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning that he is still trying to process the shooting that left the "nicest people I've ever met" dead or injured.

ABC News

He recalled sitting with a group of friends about 8 a.m. Tuesday at Marshall County High School in Benton when the teen gunman walked up and started shooting without warning.

"I was a little to the side. I was basically in the group. I see this kid walk up. I didn't pay that much attention to (him). I turn back and he draws a gun out from his side and I'm like ... I didn't know what to think at all. And I see this kid draw up his gun and he just points it," Bryson told GMA host Robin Roberts.

"By the time he pulled the trigger, it hit me that this kid ... he's shooting at us, he's shooting at us and I was just sitting there in shock and watching my friends and people that I've known forever ... just dropped. It was unbelievable."

Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP

He said chaos broke out in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"Everybody was screaming, everybody was running out," said Bryson, who said a bullet grazed his hand. "It was crazy."

He said "never in a million years" would he fathom a shooting would occur on his school campus, which is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

"I'll tell you my honest opinion on it is everybody in that group ... they literally wouldn't hurt a fly," he said of his friends who were shot. "The ones that lost their lives, they were probably the nicest people I've ever met. They never had anything negative to say."

Stephen Lance Dennee/AP

He described Marshall County High School as a "great school," where "everybody loves each other."

"To see something like this happen, it's gonna hit the history books," Bryson said. "It will never be forgotten. It's unreal."

Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old male student, was taken into custody. He said at least four other students were injured in the incident, but not shot. Authorities said three of the students wounded in the shooting were in critical condition.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, according to Rick Sanders, Kentucky State Police commissioner.