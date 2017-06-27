LAPD officers honor fathers by wearing their badges

Two recent graduates of the Los Angeles Police Department academy have something in common with their dads -- the badges they wore during their time on the force.

Steven Winslow and Eric Wunderlich were issued the same badge numbers and division assignments as their fathers.

Steven’s father, David Winslow, first wore badge number 9509 at the 77th street division in the 1980’s. "I was surprised when he said he wanted to become a police officer. I had never suggested to any of my kids that I want you to be cops. I never did that," the dad told ABC News station KABC.

Timothy Wunderlich was assigned to the same division as David Winslow after graduating from the academy, and received badge number 9510.

Now that his son is wearing his badge number, the elder Wunderlich told KABC, "I think that he knows that he has to carry that model that (you) don't tarnish the badge. And I know he won't."

Both fathers say despite the obvious similarities from their sons, there are differences as well.

"He's a tactician I think, and I'm a person that will dive in and just go and do it. That's a big difference," Tim Wunderlich told KABC.