A huge chunk of ice fell off a Manhattan building this afternoon, significantly damaging a car that was parked on the side of the street.

WABC

According to local ABC station WABC, no one was injured, but authorities did have to shut down the sidewalk next to the building as a precaution.

The ice reportedly plummeted the ground around 4:15 p.m. in the southern part of Manhattan.

WABC

Leftover snow and ice still cover the city after the "bomb cyclone" blasted through the region last week.

But today brought significantly warmer temperatures than the frigid weekend, leading to thawing in the area.