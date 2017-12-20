Man left in critical condition after four teens throw a sandbag off an overpass

Four teenagers are now facing felonious assault charges after throwing a sandbag off an overpass and hitting a driver in a car below.

The driver is now in critical condition after being hit by the sandbag while driving on an interstate through Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday night, officials said.

The Toledo Police Department released information about the case, identifying the victim as 22-year-old Marquise Byrd. The four suspects were "all throwing items from the overpass on to I-75 when Byrd was struck," the police statement reads.

Andre Jenny/Newscom, FILE

Bryd was sitting in the passenger seat of the car when the sandbag hit and broke the car's windshield, and then hit Bryd, the police statement reported.

One of the suspects is 13 years old and the three others are 14 years old. They were charged with felonious assault and were booked at a local juvenile center, according to the police release.