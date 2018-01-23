Massive earthquake off coast of Alaska triggers tsunami warnings

Jan 23, 2018, 6:22 AM ET
A map shows the location of a magnitude 7.9 earthquake off south east of the city of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2018. A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii and the entire west coast of the U.S.

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Alaska early Tuesday triggered fears of a tsunami along the state's coast and reaching the way south to the U.S. mainland's West Coast.

The earthquake happened just after 1 a.m. local time about 175 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska.

Residents of Kodiak were asked by police to move at least 100 feet above ground as a precaution. Kodiak Police Department said slightly before 2 a.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) they had not seen any increase in waves.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the south coast of Alaska and the western edge of British Columbia. Watches were extended as far south as California. Hawaii was under a tsunami watch as well.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska and British Columbia, with watches as far south as California, on Jan. 23, 2018.

Sirens warned residents in Kodiak to head for higher ground ahead of a tsunami feared to hit the Kodiak area at about 1:45 a.m., according to the Kodiak Police Department.

There were no reports of damage from the initial quake.

A map shows the location of a magnitude 8.2 earthquake off south east of the city of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2018. A tsunami warning has been issued for the Hawaii, as well as the entire west coast of the U.S.

