On Wednesday morning, travel at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, was halted and passengers were evacuated after a Canadian man allegedly stabbed an airport police officer in the neck outside the TSA screening area.

The suspect is in custody and the police officer, Lt. Jeff Neville, was listed in stable condition Wednesday and is expected to fully recover.

Dominic Adams/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP

Surveillance video offers a closer look at how the assault unfolded:

8:52 a.m: Attacker arrives at the airport

Around this time a man later identified as Amor Ftouhi of Canada entered the first level of Flint's Bishop International Airport carrying a duffel and a satchel bag.

9:10 a.m.: Suspect reaches the second floor

Ftouhi took the escalator to the second level of the airport. At the top, he turned left to go to a restaurant.

At about 9:37 a.m., Ftouhi left the restaurant carrying both bags.

At 9:38 a.m. he went into a second floor bathroom, and about 28 seconds later, he left the bathroom without either of his bags.

9:38:48 a.m.: The assault

After leaving the bathroom, Ftouhi attacked the airport police officer with a roughly 12-inch knife that had an 8-inch serrated blade.

Ftouhi allegedly yelled "Allahu Akbar" during the attack, David Gelios of the FBI said Wednesday.

Gelios said the attacker "continued to exclaim 'Allah' and he made a statement to the effect of 'You killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan' and 'We're all going to die.'"

Officials said at a news conference that "Neville never stopped fighting" until the suspect was in handcuffs, which took about a minute.

The aftermath

Neville was hospitalized and underwent surgery but is expected to fully recover.

Jeff Neville/Facebook

The airport, which was evacuated and shut down, later reopened. All passengers were safe, officials said.

Ftouhi was taken into custody and a complaint was filed against him for "violence at an international airport," but officials noted that there could be more charges in the future. The ongoing investigation is part of a joint operation with Canada, officials said. Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. in Lake Champlain, New York, on June 16, and later traveled to Flint, Gelios said.

Officials said it appears the suspect "has a hatred for the United States and a variety of other things that motivated him to coming to the airport today to conduct this act of violence."

No one else appears to have been involved and there is no information to suggest a wider plot, officials said.