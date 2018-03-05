Authorities in Massachusetts are pleading to the public for help as they search for the killer of a mother and her three young children.

Here is what we know about the mysterious quadruple killings:

A tragic discovery

At about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a West Brookfield, Massachusetts, home, where they discovered the bodies of a mother and her three young children, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

The victims were identified as Sara Bermudez, 38; Madison Bermudez, 8; James Bermudez, 6; and Michael Bermudez, 2. All were found in an upstairs bedroom, according to police.

ABC affiliate WCVB, citing sources, reported that some victims were stabbed and some were burned.

Prosecutors have not released how the victims died and have also not said if there are any suspects.

Bermudez's husband, Moses Bermudez, was in California on business at the time the bodies were discovered, authorities said.

Reached by phone Sunday, Moses Bermudez told ABC News he had no comment.

A community on edge

A community vigil for the victims was held Sunday at the First Congregational Church of West Brookfield, according to Stacey Kullgren, pastor of the church.

About 170 people attended, including first responders, according to a church statement.

West Brookfield is home to about 3,700 residents.

"There is a lot of fear in the community," Kullgren told ABC News. "We don't have answers. We don't know who did this."

A clue in the case

While no one has been arrested, investigators have zeroed in on one clue: a yellow, plastic fuel can that police say is missing from the home.

Investigators urge anyone who has seen a can that fits the description to call the State Police Dispatch Center at 508-867-1170, the district attorney's office said this weekend.

Anyone in the area with active home or business surveillance cameras or dashboard-mounted cameras are also asked to call the police dispatch center.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.