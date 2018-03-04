Police seek help in hunt for killer of mother and her 3 children

Mar 4, 2018, 3:50 PM ET
PHOTO: Police search around a home in West Brookfield, Mass., March 1, 2018.
As the hunt for the killer of a Massachusetts woman and her three young children stretched into its third day, authorities asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect and locating a key piece of evidence taken from the horrific crime scene.

The victims in the quadruple homicide in West Brookfield were identified by officials as Sara Bermudez, 38, and her children: Madison, 8; James, 6; and Michael, 2.

PHOTO: Police search around a home in West Brookfield, Mass., March 1, 2018.
Police search around a home in West Brookfield, Mass., March 1, 2018. Several people have been found dead inside a home in Massachusetts.

Sources familiar with the investigation told ABC station WCVB-TV in Boston that the victims were found stabbed and burned in an upstairs bedroom of the house. Sources also told the station that investigators are looking into whether there are possible gang ties the slayings.

The state Fire Marshal's Office confirmed it was asked to assist at the scene.

Bermudez and her children were found dead in their home on Old Warren Road about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when a relative went to the house to check on them, officials said.

PHOTO: Police search around a home in West Brookfield, Mass., March 1, 2018.Allan Jung/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP
Police search around a home in West Brookfield, Mass., March 1, 2018.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early identified the victims during a news conference Saturday afternoon. He asked the public to be on the lookout for a discarded yellow, plastic fuel can that investigators believe was taken from the home.

He also asked neighbors who might have security cameras to check their footage and report anything suspicious to investigators.

Bermudez's husband, Moses Bermudez, was in California on business at the time the bodies were discovered, authorities said.

Reached by phone today, Moses Bermudez told ABC News he had no comment.

Police in West Brookfield, Mass., found four dead bodies in an upstairs bedroom of a house on March 1, 2018.WCVB
Police in West Brookfield, Mass., found four dead bodies in an upstairs bedroom of a house on March 1, 2018.

A community vigil for the victims is scheduled to take place at the First Congregational Church of West Brookfield this afternoon, according to Stacey Kullgren, pastor of the church.

"Currently, there is a lot of fear in the community. We don't have answers. We don't know who did this," Kullgren told ABC News.

While Sara Bermudez and her children were not members of the church, their grieving loved ones were invited to the vigil, Kullgren said.

"The largest most pressing reason for the vigil is to let the family know they are not alone," Kulgren said.

