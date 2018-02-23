Officer tears up describing working school shooting while wife, son were inside

Feb 23, 2018, 1:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.PlayWPLG
A Florida police officer was overcome with emotion as he described responding to last week's mass shooting at a high school, where his wife and son were on lockdown inside.

"It was surreal," Coral Springs police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich said at a news conference this morning, telling his story through tears.

Heinrich was off duty on Valentine's Day but happened to be watering the baseball field at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where his wife is an assistant athletic director and his son is a student, when the shooting happened.

PHOTO: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Heinrich said he heard the fire alarm go off and then gunshots, but at first he thought it was fireworks. He noticed students walking to the parking lot were relaxed as if was a usual fire drill.

Then, the children started to run and scream and he heard a round of five or six shots, Heinrich said.

PHOTO: Samuel Zeif, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., cries after speaking during a listening session with President Donald Trump and students and teachers at the White House, Feb. 21, 2018.
Heinrich said he ran toward the parking lot where the students were and found a student named Kyle who had a gunshot wound to his ankle. Heinrich grabbed Kyle and took him to the baseball area, where he said he used a first-aid kit at the clubhouse to treat him.

Kyle, while seriously injured, managed to give Heinrich a great description of what was going on and what the shooter was wearing, which Heinrich then relayed to the dispatcher, he said.

PHOTO: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

Kyle survived and remains in the hospital, Heinrich said.

Heinrich, emotional and holding back tears told reporters, “I called my wife. Luckily I was able to get ahold of her. By the grace of God my wife and my son who are on opposite ends of the school ... they both heard the fire alarm and decided to evacuate.”

His wife and son found each other and were able to shelter in place together with other teachers and students, Heinrich said, crying.

PHOTO: Students Nicole Baltzer, right, and Alex Debs, embrace, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., during a community vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Brynn Anderson/AP
Students Nicole Baltzer, right, and Alex Debs, embrace, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., during a community vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

PHOTO: Women embrace in a waiting area for parents of students after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.Joel Auerbach/AP
Women embrace in a waiting area for parents of students after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.

Heinrich said he continued to work the rest of the day and didn't reunite with his family until 10 p.m.

Officer Chris Crawford, a former Marine, was also among the officers sharing their stories.

Crawford said he rescued a 14-year-old boy who had been shot several times. He was trying to get the teen to where the fire department was, but the boy told him he couldn’t breathe or walk, he said. When Crawford put him down, he said he found injuries to his back, shoulder, thigh and arm.

"It’s awful," Crawford said. "It’s as bad as you can imagine -- times 10.”

PHOTO: Students attend a prayer service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla., a day after a mass shooting occurred at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.Saul Martinez/The New York Times via Redux Pictures
Students attend a prayer service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla., a day after a mass shooting occurred at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.

Crawford also said when he knocked on one class door and identified himself, the students pushed desks up against the door and refused to let him in. Crawford said the students made him pass his ID to them and read off his ID number to provide his identity.

Crawford said his wife is a detective and he's a father of a 2-year-old.

"I don’t want to send him to school," Crawford said.

PHOTO: A message about grief counseling appears on the electronic signboard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one day after a shooting at the school left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018.Jonathan Drake/Reuters
A message about grief counseling appears on the electronic signboard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one day after a shooting at the school left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018.

