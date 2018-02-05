Former Olympic doctor sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison

Feb 5, 2018, 10:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Larry Nassar appears in Judge Janice Cunninghams courtroom with his attorney Matt Newburg during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court, Jan. 31, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. PlayMatthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal/USA TODAY
WATCH New York Times: Nassar abused at least 40 gymnasts while being investigated by the FBI

Former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Monday to an additional 40 to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing scores of girls and women.

Interested in Larry Nassar?

Add Larry Nassar as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Larry Nassar news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Larry Nassar
Add Interest

Before issuing the punishment, a Michigan judge told the 54-year-old Nassar that there was no evidence that he could ever be reformed.

PHOTO: Larry Nassar sits in the court room during victim statements of his second sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, Jan. 31, 2018. Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Larry Nassar sits in the court room during victim statements of his second sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, Jan. 31, 2018.

"I am not convinced you truly understand what you did is wrong," Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham told Nassar.

Last month a judge in neighboring Ingham County sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual misconduct there. The sentencing came on top of 60 years he received after pleading guilty in December to federal charges of possession of child pornography.

Comments