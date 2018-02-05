Former Olympic doctor sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison

Former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Monday to an additional 40 to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing scores of girls and women.

Interested in Larry Nassar? Add Larry Nassar as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Larry Nassar news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Before issuing the punishment, a Michigan judge told the 54-year-old Nassar that there was no evidence that he could ever be reformed.

Rebecca Cook/Reuters

"I am not convinced you truly understand what you did is wrong," Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham told Nassar.

Last month a judge in neighboring Ingham County sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual misconduct there. The sentencing came on top of 60 years he received after pleading guilty in December to federal charges of possession of child pornography.