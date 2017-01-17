Orlando Police Capture Alleged Cop Killer Markeith Loyd

Orlando police say that have alleged cop killer Markeith Loyd, who was also wanted for killing a pregnant woman, in custody.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

On Dec. 9, Orlando Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was on duty by herself near a Walmart around 7 a.m. when a citizen approached her, telling her that a murder suspect was nearby, according to police.

Clayton found Loyd and chased him, police said. He allegedly opened fire after Clayton told him to stop running.

Loyd was placed in Clayton's handcuffs when he was caught, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said on Twitter.

Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs. https://t.co/NDzzczUqK6 — Chief John Mina (@ChiefJohnMina) January 18, 2017

Clayton, a wife and mother, was shot multiple times, police said. She was wearing body armor at the time, but she later. A funeral for the slain officer was held over the weekend.

Loyd was already wanted before he shot and killed Clayton for allegedly killing a pregnant woman.

Authorities launched a massive manhunt in response to Clayton’s death. Last week, the reward for information leading to Loyd’s capture was raised to $125,000.

Further details on Loyd's arrest were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.