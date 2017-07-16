The girlfriend of one of the four Pennsylvania men killed by accused killer Cosmo DiNardo, 20, has written a lengthy Facebook post remembering her beau as "loyal, respectful, understanding, and patient."

Loralynn Ingreso begins her 443-word post paying tribute to Thomas Meo, 21, writing, "Tom. My sweet, precious Tom. I am overwhelmed with all that has happened over the course of the past few days. Whatever I write here will not and cannot do his beautiful soul any justice."

Ingreso writes that the couple met in 2015, and writes about the moment she realized she had fallen for him. "He was and still is my best friend," she writes. "I met him at the end of 2015. From the start, our time together was an adventure, he brought me to the top of that parking garage to enjoy a view of the city as we shared some tunes and were surprised with just how much we had in common. From that night I knew he had my heart, which was terrifying, but one of the best feelings in the world."

Ingresso describes Meo as "a man who kept to his word," and "loyal, respectful, understanding, and patient."

Meo was also respectful of others and open to hearing opposing viewpoints, she wrote. "Tom never allowed preconceptions or judgments to hinder him from connecting with others," she writes. "Tom enjoyed conversation and getting to hear people out. He loved loved loved asking questions about things that didn’t make sense."

He was also amenable to helping friends out. "Tom had an innate selfless nature about him," she wrote. "I recall him offering to give my friend a ride to the library because it was dark out and snowing pretty hard. That memory has always stuck out to me, because I don’t know if I would have even done that if I had a car, I was selfishly thinking about the loss of a parking spot."

Ingresso concludes her post, writing, "I can write more and tell countless stories about Tom that prove that he has a heart of gold. I am heartbroken, sad, and confused ... God has blessed me with Tom’s presence in my life ... Tom is forever my sweet angel boy. I love you so much Tom, more than you know."

The other three young men who were killed are Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Mark Sturgis, 22, and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19.

DiNardo and his cousin Sean Kratz were both charged with criminal homicide in the July 7 deaths of Meo, as well as Dean Finocchiaro, 19, and Mark Sturgis, 22. DiNardo is also accused of killing Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, on July 5.

According to court documents, DiNardo told investigators that he met Meo and Sturgis together at a parking lot in Peddlers Village. DiNardo told investigators he had a "deal" set up with Meo. DiNardo told investigators he directed Meo and Sturgis to follow him to the Solebury Township property and told Meo to park his car there. DiNardo then drove Meo and Sturgis to an adjacent property where Kratz was waiting, according to the court documents.

After Meo and Sturgis exited his vehicle, DiNardo said he shot Meo in the back with a .357 handgun. Meo fell to the ground and was screaming, he said. DiNardo told detectives he then fired several times at Sturgis as the man attempted to flee. Sturgis was struck and also fell to the ground. DiNardo said he had run out of ammunition, so he ran over Meo with the backhoe. He then used the machine to lift both bodies into the metal tank where he had already placed Finocchiaro's corpse, according to the court documents.