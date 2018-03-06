Three Cleveland adults are charged with taking matters into their own hands when two 14-year-old boys allegedly stole their car Sunday. But all three are now facing felony charges from authorities.

The incident started when police say the teenagers stole a brown 2013 Chrysler 200 that had been left unlocked with the keys inside from Garfield Heights, Ohio, according to a police report. The car belonged to a 49-year-old woman named Sheila Beale. It’s unclear where the car was parked at the time of the alleged hijacking.

Beale, her 21-year-old son, Kenyatta Ware, and another man, 29-year-old George Barnes, tracked Beale’s car using the vehicle's GPS, police said.

Barnes and Ware followed the teens in separate vehicles and pulled guns on them, according to police.

Barnes fired several gunshots into the Chrysler before the teens sped off, police said. The teens hit several utility poles and jumped a curb, slamming the Chrysler into a house and causing extensive damage to both the home and car, according to the police.

Barnes and Ware ordered the teens out of the car at gunpoint, punching them and knocking them to the ground, police said. The teens were then told to get into the trunk of a Nissan that Barnes was driving, according to the police report.

Ware and Beale drove the teens to the police station where they were arrested, police said. The teens were later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Beale, Barnes and Ware were charged with felonious assault and kidnapping and are awaiting their first court appearance, according to ABC station WEWS.