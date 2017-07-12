Newly released police dashcam video shows the aftermath from a dust storm on a New Mexico highway that sparked a deadly 25-car pile up.

Police, firefighters and EMTs responded to the scene where witnesses reported numerous collisions and injuries around 5:15 p.m. on June 19 near Lordsberg, New Mexico, the police incident report said.

Dozens of cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractor trailers collided on I-10 as a result of the unexpected dust storm that resulted in extremely limited visibility in the area.

The heavy wind continued to churn and blow dust into the eyes and lungs of first responders as they worked to treat all those injured in the accident.

Police requested a highway shutdown in both directions, which remained closed for several hours as Arizona Department of Public Safety officers and emergency crews continued to clear the victims and save others injured.

According to New Mexico State Police, there were six fatalities, five of which were on the scene and one who succumbed to injuries after being transported to nearby medical facilities. Several others were injured, some were treated initially on the scene and others were taken to Mimbres Memorial Hospital and the Gila Regional Medical Center.

A small rain storm came through the area clearing away the dust leaving a clear view of the debris.